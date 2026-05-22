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Neurology/psychiatric

TREM2 agonists detailed in Pfizer patent

May 22, 2026
Pfizer Inc. has reported new triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents