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Neurology/psychiatric

Cavalon Therapeutics and Northwestern patent new Cav1.3 blockers

May 26, 2026
Cavalon Therapeutics Inc. and Northwestern University have disclosed new voltage-gated calcium channel Cav1.3 blockers potentially useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and aldosteronism.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents