BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Hantavirus
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, May 18, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Med-tech M&A’s blockbuster streak continues with $19B April value
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Med-tech deals April 2026
Med-tech M&A’s blockbuster streak continues with $19B April value
May 18, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Med-tech M&A value through the first four months of 2026 reached $62.01 billion, the highest total for the period since 2022’s $73.58 billion and a dramatic step up from 2025’s $20.03 billion and 2024’s $5.74 billion over the same period.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Deals and M&A
Medical technology