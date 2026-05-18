Med-tech deals April 2026

Med-tech M&A’s blockbuster streak continues with $19B April value

Med-tech M&A value through the first four months of 2026 reached $62.01 billion, the highest total for the period since 2022’s $73.58 billion and a dramatic step up from 2025’s $20.03 billion and 2024’s $5.74 billion over the same period.