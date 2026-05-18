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BioWorld - Monday, May 18, 2026
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» Degron closes $40M series A to advance molecular glue degraders
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Degron closes $40M series A to advance molecular glue degraders
May 18, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Degron Therapeutics Inc. closed a $40 million series A extension round that will see the company advance its molecular glue degraders targeting previously undruggable or insufficiently drugged proteins.
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