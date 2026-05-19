BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Supreme Court upholds FCA’s ‘whistle while you work’

May 19, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Eli Lilly and Co. lost its bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court strike down the whistleblower provisions in the False Claims Act (FCA) as unconstitutional.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. CMS Courts