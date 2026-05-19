In the clinic for May 19, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Aerorx, Agenus, Amylyx, Apnimed, Bambusa, Bayer, Biomarin, Biotheryx, Candel, Design, Iecure, Impact, Ipsen, Kelun-Biotech, Lakewood-Amedex, Merck, Microbiotica, Nanobiotix, Novartis, Prokarium, Quince, Regeneron, Sumitomo, United, Vincentage, Zenflow.