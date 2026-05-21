BioWorld - Thursday, May 21, 2026
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Regulatory actions for May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026
Regulatory snapshots for biopharma and med tech, including global submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Astrazeneca, Bayer, Belite Bio, Cullinan, Intrabio, Lupin, Galvanize, Portal Access, Sunrise.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions