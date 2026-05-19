BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Daewoong nabs Innovo’s preclinical IBD asset in ₩663B deal

May 19, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. secured an exclusive license to Innovo Therapeutics Inc.’s INV-008, a novel oral 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase inhibitor for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), through a potential ₩662.5 billion (US$443.6 million) deal.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Gastrointestinal Small molecule Asia-Pacific