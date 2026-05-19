BioWorld - Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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SEC looks to reforms to Make IPOs Great Again

May 19, 2026
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In a move aimed at incentivizing companies to go and stay public, the U.S. SEC proposed two rulemakings May 19 as a foundation to the agency’s Make IPOs Great Again agenda.
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