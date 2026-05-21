BioWorld - Thursday, May 21, 2026
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Apellis soars on Biogen deal as biopharma index trails the market

May 21, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
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Biopharma stocks, as measured on the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index, underperformed both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average through the first four months of 2026.
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