BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

China’s new IIT rules expected to wipe out ‘gray market’

May 22, 2026
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
New regulations tighten regulatory oversight of China’s investigator-initiated trials (IITs) but legitimize the pathway that will be open to other modalities beyond cell and gene therapies.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Rare disease Cell therapy Gene therapy Asia-Pacific China