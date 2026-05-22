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BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2026
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» China’s new IIT rules expected to wipe out ‘gray market’
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China’s new IIT rules expected to wipe out ‘gray market’
May 22, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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New regulations tighten regulatory oversight of China’s investigator-initiated trials (IITs) but legitimize the pathway that will be open to other modalities beyond cell and gene therapies.
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