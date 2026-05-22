BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2026
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Daewoong takes over Turn Bio’s longevity platform from Hanall

May 22, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. announced after South Korean market hours May 21 that it gained successive rights to Turn Biotechnologies Inc.’s mRNA-based cellular rejuvenation platform from Hanall Biopharma Co. Ltd.
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