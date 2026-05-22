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BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2026
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» Lilly’s oral GLP-1 milestone highlights a steady April for FDA approvals
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Biopharma approvals April 2026
Lilly’s oral GLP-1 milestone highlights a steady April for FDA approvals
May 22, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
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The U.S. FDA granted 14 approvals in April 2026, down from March’s 19 but broadly in line with the historical range for the month.
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