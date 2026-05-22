BioWorld - Friday, May 22, 2026
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Regulatory actions for May 22, 2026

May 22, 2026
Regulatory snapshots for biopharma and med tech, including global submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Adagio, Bayer, Hutchmed, Innovent, Junshi, Leo Cancer, Maat, Mabwell.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions