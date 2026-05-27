In the clinic for May 26, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: 858, A2 Biotherapeutics, AC Immune, Agendia, Agenus, Aktis, Ascentage, Aulos, Bicara, Biogen, Biontech, Black, Blossomhill, Boehringer, Denali, Eli Lilly, Fulgent, Immuneering, Inovio, Kelun-Biotech, Nuvalent, Olema, OSE, Regeneron, Remix, Rgenta, Sapience, Storm, SOBI, Zentalis.