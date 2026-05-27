BioWorld - Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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Regulatory actions for May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026
Regulatory snapshots for biopharma and med tech, including global submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Abbvie, Agios, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Boehringer, Daiichi, Gilead, Merck, Novo, Regeneron, Teva.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions