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Breakthrough as GSK’s bepirovirsen clears 19% of chronic hep B infections

May 28, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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GSK plc has announced a breakthrough in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, reporting a functional cure rate of 19% across two phase III trials of its antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen.
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