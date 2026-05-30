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BioWorld - Saturday, May 30, 2026
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» Breakthrough as GSK’s bepirovirsen clears 19% of chronic hep B infections
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Breakthrough as GSK’s bepirovirsen clears 19% of chronic hep B infections
May 28, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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GSK plc has announced a breakthrough in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, reporting a functional cure rate of 19% across two phase III trials of its antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen.
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