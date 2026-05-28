BioWorld - Thursday, May 28, 2026
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Abbott receives CE mark for dual glucose, ketone sensing systems

May 28, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Abbott Laboratories received CE mark approval for two dual glucose and ketone sensing systems, bringing to the market sensors that could be transformational to the lives of people with diabetes at risk of diabetic ketoacidosis.
BioWorld Medical technology Regulatory Diabetes Endocrine/metabolic Europe