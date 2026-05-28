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BioWorld - Thursday, May 28, 2026
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» Abbott receives CE mark for dual glucose, ketone sensing systems
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Abbott receives CE mark for dual glucose, ketone sensing systems
May 28, 2026
By
Shani Alexander
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Abbott Laboratories received CE mark approval for two dual glucose and ketone sensing systems, bringing to the market sensors that could be transformational to the lives of people with diabetes at risk of diabetic ketoacidosis.
BioWorld
Medical technology
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Diabetes
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