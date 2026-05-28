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BioWorld - Thursday, May 28, 2026
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» TROP2 ADCs progress into first-line for lung, breast cancers
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TROP2 ADCs progress into first-line for lung, breast cancers
May 28, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Multiple updates on TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for lung and breast cancers highlight both progress made and opportunities for improvement for the targeted class of cancer therapeutics.
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