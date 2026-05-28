BioWorld - Thursday, May 28, 2026
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Longbio to raise HK$1.4B in Hong Kong IPO for immunology work

May 28, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Chinese biotech Longbio Pharma Co. Ltd. announced its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to raise HK$1.362 billion (US$174 million) to progress its lead candidate, LP-003, a next-generation anti-IgE antibody.
BioWorld Financings Immune Respiratory Antibody IPO Asia-Pacific China NMPA