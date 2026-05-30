In the clinic for May 28, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Alfasigma, Aligos, Altimmune, Apogee, Arrowhead, Atea, Biohaven, Brii, D&D, Emalex, Galectin, Gilead, Hansa, Hepta, Junshi, Madrigal, Mercy, Metavia, Nielsen, Nuvation, Precision, Sobi, TG, Tonix.