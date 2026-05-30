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China launches long-awaited drug data protection rules

May 29, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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China’s National Medical Products Administration has issued final implementation measures for drug trial data protection that mark a significant step toward aligning China’s pharmaceutical intellectual property framework with global standards.
BioWorld Regulatory Asia-Pacific China U.S. NMPA