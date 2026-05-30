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Infection

Traws Pharma announces new antiviral program

May 28, 2026
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Traws Pharma Inc. has reported that it is advancing a novel proprietary broad-spectrum combination antiviral agent with potential utility against hantavirus, Ebola and Lassa.
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