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Cancer

Amplia Therapeutics identifies new FAK inhibitors

May 28, 2026
Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. has discovered new focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents