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Endocrine/metabolic

Zhongshan Laibo Ruichen Biomedicine discloses new polypeptides for osteoporosis

May 28, 2026
Zhongshan Laibo Ruichen Biomedicine Co. Ltd. has patented new polypeptides and their drug conjugates potentially useful for the treatment of osteoporosis.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents