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Neurology/psychiatric

FDA accepts IND for Rest Therapeutics’ early PTSD candidate

May 29, 2026
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The FDA has accepted the IND application from Rest Therapeutics SAS for RST-101, the company’s lead investigational candidate for the early treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
BioWorld Science Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric FDA IND