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Genetic/congenital

Sharp Therapeutics identifies lead chemical series for Niemann-Pick disease

May 29, 2026
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Sharp Therapeutics Corp. has reported new preclinical data supporting its novel therapeutic approach for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Genetic/congenital Neurology/psychiatric