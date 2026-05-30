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Cancer

Shanghai Kezhou Drug Development discovers new KRAS mutant inhibitors

May 29, 2026
Shanghai Kezhou Drug Development Co. Ltd. has patented new heterocyclic GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents