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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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» FDA clears Shionogi’s Xocova as first COVID-19 prevention pill
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FDA clears Shionogi’s Xocova as first COVID-19 prevention pill
June 2, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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The U.S. FDA approved Shionogi & Co. Ltd.’s Xocova (ensitrelvir) as the first oral post-exposure prophylactic option in the U.S. to prevent COVID-19, with the decision coming ahead of a PDUFA target date of June 16.
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