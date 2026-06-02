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Immune

CEPI backs vaccine candidates for Bundibugyo Ebola virus

June 2, 2026
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The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced funding and support to urgently accelerate development of three investigational vaccines targeting the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.
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