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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreak
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Immune
CEPI backs vaccine candidates for Bundibugyo Ebola virus
June 2, 2026
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The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced funding and support to urgently accelerate development of three investigational vaccines targeting the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.
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