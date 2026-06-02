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Neurology/psychiatric

Voyager’s tau-targeted gene therapy VY-1706 gains IND approval

June 2, 2026
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Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for VY-1706, the company’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy FDA IND