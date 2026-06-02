BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Ebola outbreak
Hantavirus
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreak
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» FDA approves IND for Iovance’s TIL therapy IOV-5001
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
FDA approves IND for Iovance’s TIL therapy IOV-5001
June 2, 2026
No Comments
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA for IOV-5001, a next-generation interleukin-12 (IL-12)-tethered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
Immuno-oncology
FDA
IND