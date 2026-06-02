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Immuno-oncology

FDA approves IND for Iovance’s TIL therapy IOV-5001

June 2, 2026
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Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA for IOV-5001, a next-generation interleukin-12 (IL-12)-tethered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immuno-oncology FDA IND