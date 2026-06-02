BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Cytosinlab Therapeutics identifies new HDAC1 inhibitors

June 2, 2026
Cytosinlab Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has discovered new histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents