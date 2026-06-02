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Neurology/psychiatric

Janssen Pharmaceutica reports new TMEM175 activators

June 2, 2026
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has identified new endosomal/lysosomal proton channel TMEM175 activators that are potentially useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents