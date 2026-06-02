BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Cancer

Blossomhill Therapeutics discovers new EGFR mutant inhibitors

June 2, 2026
Blossomhill Therapeutics Inc. has patented new EGFR (HER1; erbB1) mutant inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents