BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Cancer

Wigen Biomedicine Technology patents new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

June 2, 2026
Wigen Biomedicine Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has discovered new GTPase KRAS inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents