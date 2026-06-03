BioWorld - Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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Cancer

Synnovation Therapeutics reports new PARG inhibitors

June 3, 2026
Synnovation Therapeutics Inc. has identified new heterocyclic poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors described as useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents