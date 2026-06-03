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Cancer

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech prepares GSPT1-degrading PROTACs

June 3, 2026
Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has reported new proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTACs) compounds comprising a cereblon E3 ubiquitin ligase-binding moiety covalently linked to a eukaryotic peptide chain release factor GTP-binding subunit ERF3A (GSPT1)-targeting moiety potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents