BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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In the clinic for June 2, 2026

June 2, 2026
Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech in Asia-Pacific, including data readouts and publications: Ascentage, Brii, D&D, Dizal, Junshi, Kelun-Biotech, Ono, Otsuka, Sun.
BioWorld Asia Briefs In the clinic