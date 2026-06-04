BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2026
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SCOTUS breathes new life into skinny labels

June 4, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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The U.S. Supreme Court handed Hikma Pharmaceuticals and the entire generic industry a big victory June 4 with its 9-0 opinion ensuring the future of skinny labels and correcting the Federal Circuit’s flawed understanding of infringed inducement.
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