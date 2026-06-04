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BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2026
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» Ona raises $86.6M series B for ADCs to treat advanced cancers
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Ona raises $86.6M series B for ADCs to treat advanced cancers
June 4, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Ona Therapeutics SL has closed an oversubscribed series B at $86.6 million, as clinical development of the lead program ONA-255 in advanced treatment-resistant breast cancer gathers steam.
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