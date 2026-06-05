BioWorld - Friday, June 5, 2026
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UK Biobank seeks to recall downloads after health data breach

June 5, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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After a major breach of trust when its data were advertised for sale in China, the UK Biobank will now attempt to recall data previously downloaded by legitimate researchers and seek assurances information has been deleted from local servers.
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