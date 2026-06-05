In the clinic for June 5, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: ADC, AN2, Aurinia, Autobahn, Biogen, Fate, Fractyl, GH, Immutep, Innovent, Juncell, Kallyope, Novartis, Novartis, Spectral, Taiho, UCB, Vantive.