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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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» Longbio to raise HK$1.4B in Hong Kong IPO for immunology work
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Longbio to raise HK$1.4B in Hong Kong IPO for immunology work
June 2, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Chinese biotech Longbio Pharma Co. Ltd. announced its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to raise HK$1.362 billion (US$174 million) to progress its lead candidate, LP-003, a next-generation anti-IgE antibody.
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