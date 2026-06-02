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D&D’s zabopegdutide shows more upbeat top-line phase II MASH data

June 2, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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D&D Pharmatech Inc. announced May 27 positive top-line tissue biopsy results of zabopegdutide (DD-01) from a 48-week phase II study of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), pushing company shares up 30% on the day.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic Peptide Asia-Pacific U.S.