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Cancer

Incyte discloses new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

June 4, 2026
Incyte Corp. has synthesized new GTPase KRAS inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunological disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents