BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2026
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Cancer

Pfizer patents new PI3Kα mutant inhibitors

June 4, 2026
Pfizer Inc. has reported new biaryl acid compounds acting as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) H1047R mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents