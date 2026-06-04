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Endocrine/metabolic

Dual PPARδ/α agonists reported in Shenzhen Hightide Biotechnology patent

June 4, 2026
Shenzhen Hightide Biopharmaceutical Ltd. has identified new peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor δ (PPARδ) and PPARα dual agonists potentially useful for the treatment of obesity, aging, cardiovascular disorders, heart failure, inflammatory disorders, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD; NAFLD), metabolic syndrome and renal failure.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents