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Cancer

Pfizer’s integrin β6 ADC advances intravesical therapy for NMIBC

June 5, 2026
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Researchers from Pfizer reported preclinical efficacy of PF-08052667, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting integrin β6 (ITGB6), in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) models.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate