Diagnostics

Preclinical evaluation of a CAIX-targeted PET tracer

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported findings from studies of CBT-001-2334, a radionuclide peptide targeting carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX/CA9) designed for diagnostic gallium labeling and downstream therapeutic isotope pairing. It features a DOTA chelator for use in theranostic applications through chelating either diagnostic or therapeutic radionuclides. Because it has limited expression in normal tissue, CAIX is an attractive target in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).